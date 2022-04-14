TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) Information TGT is a universal token for Web3 × AAA games. It powers multiple high-quality game titles, enabling token economy expansion and risk diversification. TGT can be used across all games within the TGT ecosystem, enhancing interoperability and enriching the overall gaming experience. TOKYO BEAST is the first game title in a project launched by Japan’s No.1 mobile game company, aiming to create new entertainment experiences integrating crypto assets. Official Website: https://tokyogamestoken.com/ Whitepaper: https://tokyogamestoken.com/whitepaper/en/index.html Block Explorer: https://explorer.immutable.com/token/0x0FA1d8Ffa9B414ABF0F47183e088bddC32e084F3 Buy TGT Now!

TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 761.49K $ 761.49K $ 761.49K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 160.82M $ 160.82M $ 160.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.74M $ 4.74M $ 4.74M All-Time High: $ 0.25585 $ 0.25585 $ 0.25585 All-Time Low: $ 0.004523322272733728 $ 0.004523322272733728 $ 0.004523322272733728 Current Price: $ 0.004735 $ 0.004735 $ 0.004735 Learn more about TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) price

TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TGT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TGT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TGT's tokenomics, explore TGT token's live price!

How to Buy TGT Interested in adding TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy TGT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) Price History Analysing the price history of TGT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore TGT Price History now!

TGT Price Prediction Want to know where TGT might be heading? Our TGT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TGT token's Price Prediction now!

