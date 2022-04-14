Tectum EmissionToken (TET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tectum EmissionToken (TET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tectum EmissionToken (TET) Information Tectum is the only Blockchain network to employ proprietary Proof-of-Utility (PoU) Consensus and super-fast Network Protocol as described in the Tectum White Paper. PoU protocol optimizes data distribution, and the Network Protocol enables nodes to distribute and validate over 1 Million digital events per second, making Tectum the fastest Blockchain in the world by far. Official Website: https://tectum.io/ Whitepaper: https://tectum.io/tectum-blockchain-white-paper/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.tectum.io/ Buy TET Now!

Tectum EmissionToken (TET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tectum EmissionToken (TET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.89M $ 11.89M $ 11.89M Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 9.29M $ 9.29M $ 9.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.79M $ 12.79M $ 12.79M All-Time High: $ 46 $ 46 $ 46 All-Time Low: $ 0.34821281324983916 $ 0.34821281324983916 $ 0.34821281324983916 Current Price: $ 1.279 $ 1.279 $ 1.279 Learn more about Tectum EmissionToken (TET) price

Tectum EmissionToken (TET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tectum EmissionToken (TET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TET's tokenomics, explore TET token's live price!

