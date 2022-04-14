TENDIES (TENDIES) Technical Analysis Today The TENDIES Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TENDIES's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about TENDIES's analysis below. Sign Up

TENDIES (TENDIES) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.00912 -- -62.72% -63.52% +128.00%

TENDIES Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of TENDIES across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 20 Neutral 1 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 1 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00915 0.00913 R2 0.00913 0.0091 R1 0.00909 0.00909 PP 0.00907 0.00907 S1 0.00903 0.00904 S2 0.00901 0.00903 S3 0.00897 0.00901

TENDIES Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.05 M $0.06 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.01 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. TENDIES Capital Flow Net Inflow TENDIESUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade TENDIES (TENDIES) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live TENDIES price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume TENDIES / USD1 $0.00908 $0.00908 $0.00908 -17.75% 5.80M (USDT) Trade TENDIES / USDT $0.00912 $0.00912 $0.00912 -17.24% 8.24M (USDT) Trade