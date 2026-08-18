TENDIES Price Today

The live TENDIES (TENDIES) price today is ￡ 0.00912, with a 17.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current TENDIES to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00912 per TENDIES.

TENDIES currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TENDIES. During the last 24 hours, TENDIES traded between ￡ 0.00856 (low) and ￡ 0.01177 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TENDIES moved +2.12% in the last hour and -62.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 81.40K.

TENDIES (TENDIES) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 81.40K￡ 81.40K ￡ 81.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 9.12M￡ 9.12M ￡ 9.12M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of TENDIES is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 81.40K. The circulating supply of TENDIES is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 9.12M.