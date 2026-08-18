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The live TENDIES price today is 0.00912 GBP.TENDIES market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time TENDIES to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live TENDIES price today is 0.00912 GBP.TENDIES market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time TENDIES to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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TENDIES Price Info

What is TENDIES

TENDIES Tokenomics

TENDIES Price Forecast

TENDIES History

TENDIES Buying Guide

TENDIES-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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TENDIES Price(TENDIES)

1 TENDIES to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0066576
￡0.0066576￡0.0066576
-17.09%1D
GBP
TENDIES (TENDIES) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 19:23:34 (UTC+8)

TENDIES Price Today

The live TENDIES (TENDIES) price today is ￡ 0.00912, with a 17.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current TENDIES to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00912 per TENDIES.

TENDIES currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TENDIES. During the last 24 hours, TENDIES traded between ￡ 0.00856 (low) and ￡ 0.01177 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TENDIES moved +2.12% in the last hour and -62.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 81.40K.

TENDIES (TENDIES) Market Information

--
----

￡ 81.40K
￡ 81.40K￡ 81.40K

￡ 9.12M
￡ 9.12M￡ 9.12M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of TENDIES is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 81.40K. The circulating supply of TENDIES is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 9.12M.

TENDIES Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.00856
￡ 0.00856￡ 0.00856
24H Low
￡ 0.01177
￡ 0.01177￡ 0.01177
24H High

￡ 0.00856
￡ 0.00856￡ 0.00856

￡ 0.01177
￡ 0.01177￡ 0.01177

--
----

--
----

+2.12%

-17.09%

-62.72%

-62.72%

TENDIES (TENDIES) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of TENDIES for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00137231-17.09%
30 Days￡ -0.01588-63.52%
60 Days￡ +0.00512+128.00%
90 Days￡ +0.00512+128.00%
TENDIES Price Change Today

Today, TENDIES recorded a change of ￡ -0.00137231 (-17.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

TENDIES 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01588 (-63.52%), showing the token's short-term performance.

TENDIES 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TENDIES saw a change of ￡ +0.00512 (+128.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

TENDIES 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.00512 (+128.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of TENDIES (TENDIES)?

Check out the TENDIES Price History page now.

Analysis for TENDIES

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate TENDIES recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

TENDIES market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the TENDIES market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price < Lower BandTouching or breaking lower bandEntering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Oversold< 30Falling slightly fast, short-term may rebound.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

TENDIES_USDT is trading at 0.0096 on the 4-hour timeframe, below the central pivot point of 0.01004. The price is currently within the range between S1 and the central pivot. The short-term moving average group is signaling a buy opportunity, while the long-term trend remains constrained by the central pivot's resistance. Market structure indicates ongoing contention between bulls and bears along the pivotal support/resistance levels. Momentum distribution shows a clear stratification between fast and slow indicators. The MACD continues to remain in a death cross pattern, and the RSI has registered oversold conditions. Short-term buying momentum coexists with medium-term corrective momentum. Volatility has not shown any significant expansion. The immediate resistance level lies at 0.01004, approximately 4.6% above the current price. The upper reference for further upside lies at R1, around 0.01115. Meanwhile, the nearest support level is at S1, near 0.00878, roughly 8.5% below the current price. The lower reference for potential downside resides at S2, around 0.00767. At present, the price is consolidating just below the key pivot point.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence TENDIES's prices?

TENDIES price is influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and meme coin trends
2. Social media hype and community engagement
3. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
4. Bitcoin and overall crypto market movements
5. Whale transactions and holder distribution
6. New exchange listings or partnerships
7. Supply tokenomics and burning mechanisms

Why do people want to know TENDIES's price today?

People want to know TENDIES price today for several key reasons:

1. Investment decisions - Traders need current prices to buy, sell, or hold their positions
2. Portfolio tracking - Investors monitor their holdings' value and overall performance
3. Market timing - Price data helps identify entry/exit points for trades
4. Profit/loss calculation

Price Prediction for TENDIES

TENDIES (TENDIES) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TENDIES in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
TENDIES (TENDIES) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of TENDIES could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price TENDIES will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TENDIES price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking TENDIES Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest TENDIES in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with TENDIES? Buying TENDIES is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy TENDIES. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your TENDIES (TENDIES) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and TENDIES will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy TENDIES (TENDIES) Guide

What can you do with TENDIES

Owning TENDIES allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying TENDIES (TENDIES) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is TENDIES (TENDIES)

TENDIES is a meme coin.

TENDIES Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TENDIES, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Category :

4chan-ThemedMemeRobinhood Chain Meme

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TENDIES

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 19:23:34 (UTC+8)

TENDIES (TENDIES) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about TENDIES

TENDIES USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on TENDIES with leverage. Explore TENDIES USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade TENDIES (TENDIES) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live TENDIES price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TENDIES/USD1
￡0.0066284
￡0.0066284￡0.0066284
-17.75%
5.78M (USDT)
TENDIES/USDT
￡0.0066649
￡0.0066649￡0.0066649
-17.15%
8.24M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TENDIES-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

TENDIES
TENDIES
GBP
GBP

1 TENDIES = 0.0066576 GBP