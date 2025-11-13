TCOM Global (TCOM) Tokenomics
TCOM Global (TCOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for TCOM Global (TCOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
TCOM Global (TCOM) Information
TCOM is the world's first decentralized IP governance protocol, starting with 65 classic IPs from Japan's "God of Manga" Osamu Tezuka, to redefine the creation, licensing, and value distribution of intellectual properties.
TCOM Global (TCOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of TCOM Global (TCOM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TCOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TCOM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TCOM's tokenomics, explore TCOM token's live price!
TCOM Global (TCOM) Price History
Analysing the price history of TCOM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
TCOM Price Prediction
Want to know where TCOM might be heading? Our TCOM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
