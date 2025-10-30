The live TCOM Global price today is 0.04989 USD. Track real-time TCOM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TCOM price trend easily at MEXC now.The live TCOM Global price today is 0.04989 USD. Track real-time TCOM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TCOM price trend easily at MEXC now.

TCOM Global Price(TCOM)

1 TCOM to USD Live Price:

$0.04988
$0.04988$0.04988
+21.15%1D
USD
TCOM Global (TCOM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:06:00 (UTC+8)

TCOM Global (TCOM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04049
$ 0.04049$ 0.04049
24H Low
$ 0.05237
$ 0.05237$ 0.05237
24H High

$ 0.04049
$ 0.04049$ 0.04049

$ 0.05237
$ 0.05237$ 0.05237

--
----

--
----

-0.54%

+21.15%

+63.78%

+63.78%

TCOM Global (TCOM) real-time price is $ 0.04989. Over the past 24 hours, TCOM traded between a low of $ 0.04049 and a high of $ 0.05237, showing active market volatility. TCOM's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, TCOM has changed by -0.54% over the past hour, +21.15% over 24 hours, and +63.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TCOM Global (TCOM) Market Information

--
----

$ 115.45K
$ 115.45K$ 115.45K

$ 49.89M
$ 49.89M$ 49.89M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of TCOM Global is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 115.45K. The circulating supply of TCOM is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.89M.

TCOM Global (TCOM) Price History USD

Track the price changes of TCOM Global for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0087079+21.15%
30 Days$ +0.02825+130.54%
60 Days$ +0.03361+206.44%
90 Days$ +0.02989+149.45%
TCOM Global Price Change Today

Today, TCOM recorded a change of $ +0.0087079 (+21.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

TCOM Global 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.02825 (+130.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

TCOM Global 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TCOM saw a change of $ +0.03361 (+206.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

TCOM Global 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02989 (+149.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of TCOM Global (TCOM)?

Check out the TCOM Global Price History page now.

What is TCOM Global (TCOM)

TCOM is the world's first decentralized IP governance protocol, starting with 65 classic IPs from Japan's "God of Manga" Osamu Tezuka, to redefine the creation, licensing, and value distribution of intellectual properties.

TCOM Global is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your TCOM Global investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TCOM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about TCOM Global on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your TCOM Global buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

TCOM Global Price Prediction (USD)

How much will TCOM Global (TCOM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your TCOM Global (TCOM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for TCOM Global.

Check the TCOM Global price prediction now!

TCOM Global (TCOM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TCOM Global (TCOM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TCOM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy TCOM Global (TCOM)

Looking for how to buy TCOM Global? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase TCOM Global on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TCOM to Local Currencies

1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to VND
1,312.85535
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to AUD
A$0.0758328
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to GBP
0.0379164
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to EUR
0.0429054
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to USD
$0.04989
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to MYR
RM0.209538
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to TRY
2.0943822
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to JPY
¥7.68306
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to ARS
ARS$71.6809542
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to RUB
4.0016769
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to INR
4.425243
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to IDR
Rp831.4996674
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to PHP
2.9430111
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to EGP
￡E.2.3558058
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to BRL
R$0.2684082
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to CAD
C$0.0693471
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to BDT
6.0995514
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to NGN
72.1993113
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to COP
$194.1244845
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to ZAR
R.0.8650926
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to UAH
2.0948811
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to TZS
T.Sh.122.8815645
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to VES
Bs10.92591
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to CLP
$46.99638
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to PKR
Rs14.1208656
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to KZT
26.466645
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to THB
฿1.6204272
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to TWD
NT$1.5336186
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to AED
د.إ0.1830963
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to CHF
Fr0.039912
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to HKD
HK$0.3871464
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to AMD
֏19.0998876
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to MAD
.د.م0.4619814
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to MXN
$0.9259584
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to SAR
ريال0.1870875
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to ETB
Br7.6715853
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to KES
KSh6.4487814
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to JOD
د.أ0.03537201
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to PLN
0.1830963
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to RON
лв0.2190171
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to SEK
kr0.4714605
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to BGN
лв0.0838152
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to HUF
Ft16.7750136
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to CZK
1.0506834
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to KWD
د.ك0.01526634
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to ILS
0.1621425
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to BOB
Bs0.3447399
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to AZN
0.084813
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to TJS
SM0.458988
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to GEL
0.1357008
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to AOA
Kz45.7286751
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to BHD
.د.ب0.01875864
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to BMD
$0.04989
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to DKK
kr0.3217905
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to HNL
L1.312107
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to MUR
2.2734873
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to NAD
$0.863097
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to NOK
kr0.5028912
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to NZD
$0.0868086
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to PAB
B/.0.04989
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to PGK
K0.2100369
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to QAR
ر.ق0.1815996
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to RSD
дин.5.0478702
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to UZS
soʻm601.0841991
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to ALL
L4.1723007
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to ANG
ƒ0.0893031
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to AWG
ƒ0.0893031
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to BBD
$0.09978
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to BAM
KM0.0838152
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to BIF
Fr147.12561
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to BND
$0.0643581
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to BSD
$0.04989
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to JMD
$7.9769121
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to KHR
200.3612334
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to KMF
Fr21.10347
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to LAK
1,084.5651957
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to LKR
රු15.1870149
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to MDL
L0.8421432
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to MGA
Ar223.721727
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to MOP
P0.39912
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to MVR
0.763317
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to MWK
MK86.6145279
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to MZN
MT3.1884699
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to NPR
रु7.0773954
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to PYG
353.81988
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to RWF
Fr72.49017
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to SBD
$0.4105947
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to SCR
0.6904776
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to SRD
$1.9277496
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to SVC
$0.4365375
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to SZL
L0.863097
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to TMT
m0.1751139
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to TND
د.ت0.14677638
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to TTD
$0.3377553
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to UGX
Sh173.81676
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to XAF
Fr28.28763
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to XCD
$0.134703
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to XOF
Fr28.28763
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to XPF
Fr5.13867
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to BWP
P0.668526
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to BZD
$0.1002789
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to CVE
$4.729572
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to DJF
Fr8.88042
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to DOP
$3.2034369
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to DZD
د.ج6.4842033
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to FJD
$0.1132503
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to GNF
Fr433.79355
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to GTQ
Q0.3821574
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to GYD
$10.4434737
1 TCOM Global(TCOM) to ISK
kr6.18636

For a more in-depth understanding of TCOM Global, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official TCOM Global Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TCOM Global

How much is TCOM Global (TCOM) worth today?
The live TCOM price in USD is 0.04989 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TCOM to USD price?
The current price of TCOM to USD is $ 0.04989. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of TCOM Global?
The market cap for TCOM is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TCOM?
The circulating supply of TCOM is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TCOM?
TCOM achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TCOM?
TCOM saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of TCOM?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TCOM is $ 115.45K USD.
Will TCOM go higher this year?
TCOM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TCOM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:06:00 (UTC+8)

TCOM Global (TCOM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

