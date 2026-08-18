TCryptochicks Price(TCC)
The live TCryptochicks (TCC) price today is ￡ 0.000591, with a 8.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current TCC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.000591 per TCC.
TCryptochicks currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TCC. During the last 24 hours, TCC traded between ￡ 0.0005761 (low) and ￡ 0.000735 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, TCC moved +0.16% in the last hour and -49.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 59.33K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of TCryptochicks is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 59.33K. The circulating supply of TCC is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 591.00K.
+0.16%
-8.25%
-49.54%
-49.54%
Track the price changes of TCryptochicks for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.000038662
|-8.25%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.005301
|-89.97%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.014409
|-96.06%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.014409
|-96.06%
Today, TCC recorded a change of ￡ -0.000038662 (-8.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.005301 (-89.97%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, TCC saw a change of ￡ -0.014409 (-96.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.014409 (-96.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of TCryptochicks (TCC)?
Check out the TCryptochicks Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate TCryptochicks recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the TCC market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
TCC_USDT is currently trading at the 0.00178 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains below the S1 pivot point of 0.001793, situated near the lower boundary of the range defined by the central pivot at 0.001867 and the S2 support level at 0.001718. The short-term moving average group indicates a buy signal, while the long-term structure continues to exhibit a consolidating oscillation pattern. At present, there is clear room between the current price and the upper resistance zone, suggesting that both bulls and bears are engaged in a battle for position within the lower price range. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, signaling upward momentum in the short term. The RSI reading remains in a neutral zone, without any extreme overbought or oversold conditions. The fast and slow lines are diverging in the same direction, indicating a moderate increase in volatility. Additionally, the KDJ and StochRSI indicators align with the moving averages, producing synchronized signals, with energy concentrated and no divergence observed. The Bollinger Bands are widening, confirming that the price is attempting to break through the middle band's resistance. In this localized time frame, bullish forces appear to be dominant. Near-term key resistance lies at the S1 level of 0.001793, approximately 0.000013 away from the current price. The primary reference point above is the central pivot at 0.001867, located about 0.000087 away. On the downside, the nearest support is at the S2 level of 0.001718, roughly 0.000062 away from the current price. Further up, the R1 resistance level stands at 0.001942 as a distant target, while the R2 level at 0.002016 represents an even higher-tier boundary.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of TCryptochicks could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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For a more in-depth understanding of TCryptochicks, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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