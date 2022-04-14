ALTAVA (TAVA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ALTAVA (TAVA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ALTAVA (TAVA) Information ALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations. ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others. Official Website: https://altava.com/ Whitepaper: https://kr.object.ncloudstorage.com/altava.com-cdn/pdf/Altava_whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xdebe620609674f21b1089042527f420372ea98a5 Buy TAVA Now!

Market Cap: $ 6.69M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 695.88M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.01949
All-Time Low: $ 0.008411259153674097
Current Price: $ 0.00962

ALTAVA (TAVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ALTAVA (TAVA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TAVA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TAVA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TAVA's tokenomics, explore TAVA token's live price!

