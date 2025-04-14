What is ALTAVA (TAVA)

ALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations. ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others.

TAVA to Local Currencies

1 TAVA to VND ₫ 304.61508 1 TAVA to AUD A$ 0.0187704 1 TAVA to GBP ￡ 0.00891 1 TAVA to EUR € 0.0104544 1 TAVA to USD $ 0.01188 1 TAVA to MYR RM 0.0523908 1 TAVA to TRY ₺ 0.4517964 1 TAVA to JPY ¥ 1.6993152 1 TAVA to RUB ₽ 0.97713 1 TAVA to INR ₹ 1.0221552 1 TAVA to IDR Rp 201.355902 1 TAVA to KRW ₩ 16.8989436 1 TAVA to PHP ₱ 0.677754 1 TAVA to EGP ￡E. 0.6057612 1 TAVA to BRL R$ 0.069498 1 TAVA to CAD C$ 0.0165132 1 TAVA to BDT ৳ 1.4433012 1 TAVA to NGN ₦ 19.0689444 1 TAVA to UAH ₴ 0.4904064 1 TAVA to VES Bs 0.84348 1 TAVA to PKR Rs 3.33234 1 TAVA to KZT ₸ 6.1521768 1 TAVA to THB ฿ 0.399168 1 TAVA to TWD NT$ 0.3846744 1 TAVA to AED د.إ 0.0435996 1 TAVA to CHF Fr 0.0096228 1 TAVA to HKD HK$ 0.09207 1 TAVA to MAD .د.م 0.1100088 1 TAVA to MXN $ 0.238788

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ALTAVA What is the price of ALTAVA (TAVA) today? The live price of ALTAVA (TAVA) is 0.01188 USD . What is the market cap of ALTAVA (TAVA)? The current market cap of ALTAVA is $ 8.27M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TAVA by its real-time market price of 0.01188 USD . What is the circulating supply of ALTAVA (TAVA)? The current circulating supply of ALTAVA (TAVA) is 695.88M USD . What was the highest price of ALTAVA (TAVA)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of ALTAVA (TAVA) is 0.017 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ALTAVA (TAVA)? The 24-hour trading volume of ALTAVA (TAVA) is $ 23.20K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

