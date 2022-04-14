TAO Cat (TAOCAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TAO Cat (TAOCAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TAO Cat (TAOCAT) Information Meet TAO Cat, Bittensor's most adorable TAO maxi. As Bittensor's first self-improving AI Agent, she's got that pure Bittensor DNA running through her code – natively powered by both Bittensor and Virtuals, and crafted by the Masa team. Don't let her cuteness fool you – this cat's got claws. Whether she's serving up premium roasts or dropping TAO alpha, TAO Cat shows what's possible with Bittensor's premium decentralized AI infrastructure. Official Website: https://www.masa.ai/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x7a5f5ccd46ebd7ac30615836d988ca3bd57412b3

TAO Cat (TAOCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 610.00K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 610.00K All-Time High: $ 0.0854 All-Time Low: $ 0.000551295823845794 Current Price: $ 0.00061

TAO Cat (TAOCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TAO Cat (TAOCAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TAOCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TAOCAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TAOCAT's tokenomics, explore TAOCAT token's live price!

