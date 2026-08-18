Bittensor (TAO) Technical Analysis Today The Bittensor Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TAO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bittensor's analysis below. Sign Up

Bittensor (TAO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $193.67 -- -3.74% -2.04% -26.25%

Bittensor Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bittensor across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 193.6299 193.6099 R2 193.6099 193.587 R1 193.5699 193.5729 PP 193.5499 193.5499 S1 193.5099 193.527 S2 193.4899 193.5129 S3 193.4499 193.4899

Bittensor Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.70M $12.37 M $11.68 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.45M 3-Day Active Buys $49.37 M 3-Day Active Sells $48.92 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 3.06M 7-Day Active Buys $187.37 M 7-Day Active Sells $184.31 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Bittensor Capital Flow Net Inflow TAOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.45 M 193.38 2026-08-17 $0.48 M 196.89 2026-08-16 -$0.07 M 197.38 2026-08-15 -$0.64 M 198.15 2026-08-14 $0.22 M 196.11 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.