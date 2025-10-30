The live Taker Protocol price today is 0.005476 USD. Track real-time TAKER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TAKER price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Taker Protocol price today is 0.005476 USD. Track real-time TAKER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TAKER price trend easily at MEXC now.

Taker Protocol Logo

Taker Protocol Price(TAKER)

1 TAKER to USD Live Price:

$0.005486
$0.005486$0.005486
+0.01%1D
USD
Taker Protocol (TAKER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:01:18 (UTC+8)

Taker Protocol (TAKER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00547
$ 0.00547$ 0.00547
24H Low
$ 0.005687
$ 0.005687$ 0.005687
24H High

$ 0.00547
$ 0.00547$ 0.00547

$ 0.005687
$ 0.005687$ 0.005687

--
----

--
----

-0.06%

+0.01%

-17.51%

-17.51%

Taker Protocol (TAKER) real-time price is $ 0.005476. Over the past 24 hours, TAKER traded between a low of $ 0.00547 and a high of $ 0.005687, showing active market volatility. TAKER's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, TAKER has changed by -0.06% over the past hour, +0.01% over 24 hours, and -17.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Taker Protocol (TAKER) Market Information

--
----

$ 479.99K
$ 479.99K$ 479.99K

$ 5.48M
$ 5.48M$ 5.48M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Taker Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 479.99K. The circulating supply of TAKER is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.48M.

Taker Protocol (TAKER) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Taker Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000055+0.01%
30 Days$ -0.004014-42.30%
60 Days$ -0.007154-56.65%
90 Days$ -0.009924-64.45%
Taker Protocol Price Change Today

Today, TAKER recorded a change of $ +0.00000055 (+0.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Taker Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.004014 (-42.30%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Taker Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TAKER saw a change of $ -0.007154 (-56.65%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Taker Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.009924 (-64.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Taker Protocol (TAKER)?

Check out the Taker Protocol Price History page now.

What is Taker Protocol (TAKER)

Taker is the first and largest Bitcoin ecosystem incentive protocol, designed to democratize Bitcoin gains for all fractional Bitcoin holders. It serves as the Bitcoin Incentive Layer, leveraging multiple reward frameworks to encourage millions of users to adopt, hold, and utilize Bitcoin and its derivatives.

Taker Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Taker Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TAKER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Taker Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Taker Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Taker Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Taker Protocol (TAKER) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Taker Protocol (TAKER) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Taker Protocol.

Check the Taker Protocol price prediction now!

Taker Protocol (TAKER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Taker Protocol (TAKER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TAKER token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Taker Protocol (TAKER)

Looking for how to buy Taker Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Taker Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Taker Protocol

How much is Taker Protocol (TAKER) worth today?
The live TAKER price in USD is 0.005476 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TAKER to USD price?
The current price of TAKER to USD is $ 0.005476. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Taker Protocol?
The market cap for TAKER is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TAKER?
The circulating supply of TAKER is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TAKER?
TAKER achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TAKER?
TAKER saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of TAKER?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TAKER is $ 479.99K USD.
Will TAKER go higher this year?
TAKER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TAKER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:01:18 (UTC+8)

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

