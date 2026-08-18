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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Overtake, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Overtake, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Overtake (TAKE) Technical Analysis Today

Overtake (TAKE) Technical Analysis Today

The Overtake Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TAKE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Overtake's analysis below.

Overtake (TAKE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.04796---9.46%+112.58%+114.97%
Know more about Overtake Price

Overtake Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Overtake across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 1
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0482
0.04819
R2
0.04819
0.04817
R1
0.04818
0.04817
PP
0.04816
0.04816
S1
0.04815
0.04814
S2
0.04813
0.04814
S3
0.04812
0.04813

Overtake Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.05M
$6.75 M
$6.81 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.29 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.29 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.14 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.14 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Overtake Capital Flow

Net InflowTAKEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.05
2026-08-17$0.01 M0.05
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.05
2026-08-15-$0.02 M0.05
2026-08-14-$0.01 M0.05

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Overtake

Trade Overtake (TAKE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Overtake price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TAKE/USDT
$0.04805
$0.04805$0.04805
-3.90%
1.59M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

TAKE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TAKE
TAKE
USD
USD

1 TAKE = 0.04796 USD