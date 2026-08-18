Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Taiko, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Taiko, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About TAIKO

TAIKO Price Info

What is TAIKO

TAIKO Whitepaper

TAIKO Official Website

TAIKO Tokenomics

TAIKO Price Forecast

TAIKO History

TAIKO Buying Guide

TAIKO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

TAIKO Spot

TAIKO USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Taiko (TAIKO) Technical Analysis Today

Taiko (TAIKO) Technical Analysis Today

The Taiko Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TAIKO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Taiko's analysis below.

Taiko (TAIKO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0698--+0.43%-8.52%-33.53%
Know more about Taiko Price

Taiko Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Taiko across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 1
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 0Buy 13
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.06978
0.06978
R2
0.06978
0.06977
R1
0.06977
0.06976
PP
0.06976
0.06976
S1
0.06975
0.06975
S2
0.06974
0.06974
S3
0.06973
0.06974

Taiko Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.90M
$5.47 M
$6.37 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Taiko Capital Flow

Net InflowTAIKOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.07
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Taiko

Trade Taiko (TAIKO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Taiko price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TAIKO/USDT
$0.0698
$0.0698$0.0698
+0.14%
817.30K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

TAIKO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TAIKO
TAIKO
USD
USD

1 TAIKO = 0.0698 USD