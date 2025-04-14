Taiko Logo

Taiko (TAIKO) Live Price Chart

$0.6007
$0.6007$0.6007
+0.82%(1D)

TAIKO Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Taiko (TAIKO) today is 0.6007 USD with a current market cap of $ 61.88M USD. TAIKO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Taiko Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.45K USD
- Taiko price change within the day is +0.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 103.01M USD

TAIKO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Taiko for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.004886+0.82%
30 Days$ -0.0551-8.41%
60 Days$ -0.4603-43.39%
90 Days$ -0.8573-58.80%
Taiko Price Change Today

Today, TAIKO recorded a change of $ +0.004886 (+0.82%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Taiko 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0551 (-8.41%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Taiko 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TAIKO saw a change of $ -0.4603 (-43.39%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Taiko 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.8573 (-58.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

TAIKO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Taiko: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.5753
$ 0.5753$ 0.5753

$ 0.6255
$ 0.6255$ 0.6255

$ 4
$ 4$ 4

+0.38%

+0.82%

+13.14%

TAIKO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 61.88M
$ 61.88M$ 61.88M

$ 14.45K
$ 14.45K$ 14.45K

103.01M
103.01M 103.01M

What is Taiko (TAIKO)

Taiko is a fully permissionless and decentralized Ethereum-equivalent ZK-Rollup. This means using Taiko is exactly the same as using Ethereum. Not only does Taiko support all EVM opcodes, but it supports the full JSON-RPC execution client API.

Taiko Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Taiko, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TAIKO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Taiko price prediction page.

Taiko Price History

Tracing TAIKO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TAIKO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Taiko price history page.

How to buy Taiko (TAIKO)

TAIKO to Local Currencies

1 TAIKO to VND
15,402.5487
1 TAIKO to AUD
A$0.949106
1 TAIKO to GBP
0.450525
1 TAIKO to EUR
0.528616
1 TAIKO to USD
$0.6007
1 TAIKO to MYR
RM2.649087
1 TAIKO to TRY
22.856635
1 TAIKO to JPY
¥86.158401
1 TAIKO to RUB
49.419589
1 TAIKO to INR
51.666207
1 TAIKO to IDR
Rp10,181.354405
1 TAIKO to KRW
853.264315
1 TAIKO to PHP
34.269935
1 TAIKO to EGP
￡E.30.623686
1 TAIKO to BRL
R$3.508088
1 TAIKO to CAD
C$0.828966
1 TAIKO to BDT
72.979043
1 TAIKO to NGN
964.201591
1 TAIKO to UAH
24.796896
1 TAIKO to VES
Bs42.6497
1 TAIKO to PKR
Rs168.49635
1 TAIKO to KZT
311.078502
1 TAIKO to THB
฿20.147478
1 TAIKO to TWD
NT$19.432645
1 TAIKO to AED
د.إ2.204569
1 TAIKO to CHF
Fr0.492574
1 TAIKO to HKD
HK$4.655425
1 TAIKO to MAD
.د.م5.562482
1 TAIKO to MXN
$12.032021

Taiko Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Taiko, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Taiko Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Taiko

Disclaimer

