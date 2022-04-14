Tagger (TAG) Technical Analysis Today The Tagger Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TAG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Tagger's analysis below. Sign Up

Tagger (TAG) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0009047 -- -24.98% -27.58% -15.75%

Tagger Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Tagger across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 4 Neutral 9 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 4 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.000908 0.000907 R2 0.000907 0.000907 R1 0.000907 0.000907 PP 0.000906 0.000906 S1 0.000906 0.000906 S2 0.000905 0.000906 S3 0.000905 0.000905

Tagger Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.82M $4.43 M $5.25 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.54 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.51 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $1.13 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.12 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Tagger Capital Flow Net Inflow TAGUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Tagger (TAG) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Tagger price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume TAG / USDT $0.0009047 $0.0009047 $0.0009047 -2.94% 81.39M (USDT) Trade TAG / USD1 $0.0009036 $0.0009036 $0.0009036 -3.06% 59.37M (USDT) Trade