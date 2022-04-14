TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TABOO TOKEN (TABOO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Information Taboo is a leading platform in the adult entertainment industry, leveraging blockchain technology by offering a vast collection of high-quality content and fostering a supportive community of content creators and consumers. The success of Taboo is attributed to its seasoned team of entrepreneurs, who bring over 50 years of experience in building, managing, and running multimillion-dollar web2 and web3 business endeavours. TABOO team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and upholding the highest standards in the industry. TABOO aims to create a unique and inclusive experience for all members of the Taboo community, making it the preferred destination for discerning adult entertainment consumers. Official Website: https://taboo.io/ Whitepaper: https://taboo.io/images/whiteWallpaperLink.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9abdba20edfba06b782126b4d8d72a5853918fd0 Buy TABOO Now!

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TABOO TOKEN (TABOO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 715.11K $ 715.11K $ 715.11K Total Supply: $ 9.78B $ 9.78B $ 9.78B Circulating Supply: $ 9.78B $ 9.78B $ 9.78B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 715.11K $ 715.11K $ 715.11K All-Time High: $ 0.0059 $ 0.0059 $ 0.0059 All-Time Low: $ 0.00006463130016003 $ 0.00006463130016003 $ 0.00006463130016003 Current Price: $ 0.0000731 $ 0.0000731 $ 0.0000731 Learn more about TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) price

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TABOO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TABOO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TABOO's tokenomics, explore TABOO token's live price!

