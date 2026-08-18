Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Trusta.AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Trusta.AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About TA

TA Price Info

What is TA

TA Whitepaper

TA Official Website

TA Tokenomics

TA Price Forecast

TA History

TA Buying Guide

TA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

TA Spot

TA USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Trusta.AI (TA) Technical Analysis Today

Trusta.AI (TA) Technical Analysis Today

The Trusta.AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Trusta.AI's analysis below.

Trusta.AI (TA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.05717---8.05%-23.35%-17.13%
Know more about Trusta.AI Price

Trusta.AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Trusta.AI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 2
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 1Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.05739
0.05739
R2
0.05739
0.05738
R1
0.05738
0.05738
PP
0.05738
0.05738
S1
0.05737
0.05737
S2
0.05737
0.05737
S3
0.05736
0.05737

Trusta.AI Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.50M
$6.25 M
$6.75 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.08 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trusta.AI Capital Flow

Net InflowTAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.02 M0.06
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.06
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.06
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.06
2026-08-14$0.05 M0.06

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Trusta.AI

Trade Trusta.AI (TA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Trusta.AI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TA/USDT
$0.05721
$0.05721$0.05721
-2.50%
1.01M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

TA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TA
TA
USD
USD

1 TA = 0.05717 USD