Threshold (T) Tokenomics
Threshold (T) Information
Threshold powers user sovereignty on the public blockchain. Access cryptographic tools that ensure full control over your digital assets.
Threshold (T) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Threshold (T), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Threshold (T) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Threshold (T) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of T tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many T tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand T's tokenomics, explore T token's live price!
How to Buy T
Interested in adding Threshold (T) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy T, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Threshold (T) Price History
Analysing the price history of T helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
T Price Prediction
Want to know where T might be heading? Our T price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.