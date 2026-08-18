Threshold (T) Technical Analysis Today The Threshold Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into T's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Threshold's analysis below. Sign Up

Threshold (T) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.003248 -- -8.18% -18.05% -38.71%

Threshold Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Threshold across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 6 Neutral 5 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 2 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.003242 0.003242 R2 0.003242 0.003241 R1 0.003241 0.003241 PP 0.003241 0.003241 S1 0.00324 0.00324 S2 0.00324 0.00324 S3 0.003239 0.00324

Threshold Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.10M $2.54 M $2.64 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.03 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Threshold Capital Flow Net Inflow TUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-16 $0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-15 -$0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Threshold (T) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Threshold price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume T / USDT $0.003246 $0.003246 $0.003246 -3.01% 16.88M (USDT) Trade