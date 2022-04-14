Maple Finance (SYRUP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Maple Finance (SYRUP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Maple Finance (SYRUP) Information Maple is 'DeFi's Institutional Lender.' Maple has generated consistent, accelerating growth by combining the best of institutional lending and DeFi. Maple emerged stronger from the 2022 credit crunch and have played a pivotal role in rebuilding the DeFi lending space. We provide transparent, overcollateralized loans that are verifiable in real-time. Our institutional focus has enabled us to scale AND consistently deliver higher yields than our peers. Official Website: https://maple.finance/ Whitepaper: https://maplefinance.gitbook.io/maple Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x643C4E15d7d62Ad0aBeC4a9BD4b001aA3Ef52d66

Maple Finance (SYRUP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Maple Finance (SYRUP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 531.58M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.19B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.67872 All-Time Low: $ 0.08489010973895052 Current Price: $ 0.44505

Maple Finance (SYRUP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Maple Finance (SYRUP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SYRUP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SYRUP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

