Synapse (SYN) Technical Analysis Today The Synapse Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SYN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Synapse's analysis below. Sign Up

Synapse (SYN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.10353 -- +0.89% -51.35% +103.75%

Synapse Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Synapse across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 10 Neutral 12 Buy 4 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 8 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1037 0.1036 R2 0.1036 0.1035 R1 0.1035 0.1035 PP 0.1034 0.1034 S1 0.1033 0.1033 S2 0.1032 0.1033 S3 0.1031 0.1032

Synapse Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.93M $10.53 M $11.47 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.68 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.69 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $2.71 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.73 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Synapse Capital Flow Net Inflow SYNUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.03 M 0.10 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.11 2026-08-16 -$0.05 M 0.10 2026-08-15 -$0.08 M 0.11 2026-08-14 -$0.27 M 0.10 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Synapse (SYN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Synapse price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SYN / USDT $0.10353 $0.10353 $0.10353 -1.78% 1.36M (USDT) Trade