SYMM Price Today

The live SYMM (SYMM) price today is ￡ 0.0379, with a 19.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYMM to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0379 per SYMM.

SYMM currently ranks #1017 by market capitalisation at ￡ 6.26M, with a circulating supply of 165.18M SYMM. During the last 24 hours, SYMM traded between ￡ 0.0311 (low) and ￡ 0.0545 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.412161452329051013, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0014605190025341588.

In short-term performance, SYMM moved 0.00% in the last hour and +12.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 9.33K.

SYMM (SYMM) Market Information

Rank No.1017 Market Cap ￡ 6.26M￡ 6.26M ￡ 6.26M Volume (24H) ￡ 9.33K￡ 9.33K ￡ 9.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 11.95M￡ 11.95M ￡ 11.95M Circulation Supply 165.18M 165.18M 165.18M Max Supply 315,177,684 315,177,684 315,177,684 Total Supply 315,177,684 315,177,684 315,177,684 Circulation Rate 52.40% Public Blockchain SYMM

The current Market Cap of SYMM is ￡ 6.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 9.33K. The circulating supply of SYMM is 165.18M, with a total supply of 315177684. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 11.95M.