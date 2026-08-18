Space and Time (SXT) Technical Analysis Today The Space and Time Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SXT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Space and Time's analysis below. Sign Up

Space and Time (SXT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.007095 -- -8.22% -6.38% -38.47%

Space and Time Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Space and Time across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.007089 0.007088 R2 0.007088 0.007088 R1 0.007088 0.007088 PP 0.007087 0.007087 S1 0.007087 0.007087 S2 0.007086 0.007087 S3 0.007086 0.007086

Space and Time Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.34M $1.24 M $1.58 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.09 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.11 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.33 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.33 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Space and Time Capital Flow Net Inflow SXTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-15 -$0.06 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.06 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Space and Time (SXT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Space and Time price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SXT / USDT $0.007095 $0.007095 $0.007095 -1.45% 7.95M (USDT) Trade SXT / USDC $0.007083 $0.007083 $0.007083 -1.39% 8.02M (USDT) Trade