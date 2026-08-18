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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Space and Time, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Space and Time, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Space and Time (SXT) Technical Analysis Today

Space and Time (SXT) Technical Analysis Today

The Space and Time Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SXT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Space and Time's analysis below.

Space and Time (SXT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.007095---8.22%-6.38%-38.47%
Know more about Space and Time Price

Space and Time Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Space and Time across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 1
Buy 12
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 0Buy 4
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.007089
0.007088
R2
0.007088
0.007088
R1
0.007088
0.007088
PP
0.007087
0.007087
S1
0.007087
0.007087
S2
0.007086
0.007087
S3
0.007086
0.007086

Space and Time Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.34M
$1.24 M
$1.58 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.11 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.33 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.33 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Space and Time Capital Flow

Net InflowSXTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.02 M0.01
2026-08-17$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-15-$0.06 M0.01
2026-08-14$0.06 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Space and Time

Trade Space and Time (SXT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Space and Time price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SXT/USDT
$0.007095
$0.007095$0.007095
-1.45%
7.95M (USDT)
SXT/USDC
$0.007083
$0.007083$0.007083
-1.39%
8.02M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SXT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SXT
SXT
USD
USD

1 SXT = 0.007095 USD