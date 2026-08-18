swarms (SWARMS) Technical Analysis Today The swarms Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SWARMS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about swarms's analysis below. Sign Up

swarms (SWARMS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.008212 -- +0.79% +25.85% -40.50%

Swarms Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Swarms across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 7 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 7 Neutral 4 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.008225 0.00822 R2 0.00822 0.008217 R1 0.008218 0.008216 PP 0.008213 0.008213 S1 0.008211 0.00821 S2 0.008206 0.008209 S3 0.008204 0.008206

Swarms Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.46M $7.56 M $8.02 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.17 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.17 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Swarms Capital Flow Net Inflow SWARMSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade swarms (SWARMS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live swarms price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SWARMS / USDT $0.00821 $0.00821 $0.00821 -4.99% 8.87M (USDT) Trade