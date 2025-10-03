The live SolanaVM price today is 0.00066 USD. Track real-time SVM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SVM price trend easily at MEXC now.The live SolanaVM price today is 0.00066 USD. Track real-time SVM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SVM price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About SVM

SVM Price Info

SVM Whitepaper

SVM Official Website

SVM Tokenomics

SVM Price Forecast

SVM History

SVM Buying Guide

SVM-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SVM Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

SolanaVM Logo

SolanaVM Price(SVM)

1 SVM to USD Live Price:

$0.00066
$0.00066$0.00066
-0.45%1D
USD
SolanaVM (SVM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:39:26 (UTC+8)

SolanaVM (SVM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000641
$ 0.000641$ 0.000641
24H Low
$ 0.000681
$ 0.000681$ 0.000681
24H High

$ 0.000641
$ 0.000641$ 0.000641

$ 0.000681
$ 0.000681$ 0.000681

--
----

--
----

0.00%

-0.44%

+31.73%

+31.73%

SolanaVM (SVM) real-time price is $ 0.00066. Over the past 24 hours, SVM traded between a low of $ 0.000641 and a high of $ 0.000681, showing active market volatility. SVM's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, SVM has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -0.44% over 24 hours, and +31.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SolanaVM (SVM) Market Information

--
----

$ 31.32K
$ 31.32K$ 31.32K

$ 5.28M
$ 5.28M$ 5.28M

--
----

8,000,000,000
8,000,000,000 8,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of SolanaVM is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.32K. The circulating supply of SVM is --, with a total supply of 8000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.28M.

SolanaVM (SVM) Price History USD

Track the price changes of SolanaVM for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00000298-0.44%
30 Days$ -0.002279-77.55%
60 Days$ -0.00661-90.93%
90 Days$ -0.01214-94.85%
SolanaVM Price Change Today

Today, SVM recorded a change of $ -0.00000298 (-0.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SolanaVM 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.002279 (-77.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SolanaVM 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SVM saw a change of $ -0.00661 (-90.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SolanaVM 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01214 (-94.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of SolanaVM (SVM)?

Check out the SolanaVM Price History page now.

What is SolanaVM (SVM)

Solana VM is a fully compatible Ethereum environment built on the Solana blockchain. This platform empowers developers to deploy Ethereum dApps seamlessly without the need for significant reconfiguration.

SolanaVM is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SolanaVM investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SVM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SolanaVM on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SolanaVM buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SolanaVM Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SolanaVM (SVM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SolanaVM (SVM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SolanaVM.

Check the SolanaVM price prediction now!

SolanaVM (SVM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SolanaVM (SVM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SVM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SolanaVM (SVM)

Looking for how to buy SolanaVM? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SolanaVM on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SVM to Local Currencies

1 SolanaVM(SVM) to VND
17.3679
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to AUD
A$0.0009966
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to GBP
0.0004818
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to EUR
0.000561
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to USD
$0.00066
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to MYR
RM0.002772
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to TRY
0.0273306
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to JPY
¥0.09702
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to ARS
ARS$0.94017
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to RUB
0.0542586
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to INR
0.0585618
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to IDR
Rp10.9999956
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to KRW
0.929577
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to PHP
0.038214
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to EGP
￡E.0.0315018
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to BRL
R$0.0035178
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to CAD
C$0.0009174
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to BDT
0.080289
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to NGN
0.9663192
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to COP
$2.568093
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to ZAR
R.0.0113652
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to UAH
0.0272184
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to TZS
T.Sh.1.62162
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to VES
Bs0.1221
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to CLP
$0.63294
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to PKR
Rs0.1856514
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to KZT
0.3612444
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to THB
฿0.0213774
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to TWD
NT$0.0200904
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to AED
د.إ0.0024222
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to CHF
Fr0.0005214
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to HKD
HK$0.0051282
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to AMD
֏0.2528724
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to MAD
.د.م0.0059994
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to MXN
$0.0121374
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to SAR
ريال0.0024684
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to ETB
Br0.0957594
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to KES
KSh0.0852324
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to JOD
د.أ0.00046794
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to PLN
0.0023892
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to RON
лв0.0028578
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to SEK
kr0.0061842
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to BGN
лв0.0010956
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to HUF
Ft0.2185392
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to CZK
0.0136356
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to KWD
د.ك0.00020196
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to ILS
0.002178
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to BOB
Bs0.004554
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to AZN
0.001122
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to TJS
SM0.0061446
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to GEL
0.0017952
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to AOA
Kz0.6049494
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to BHD
.د.ب0.00024816
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to BMD
$0.00066
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to DKK
kr0.0041976
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to HNL
L0.017259
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to MUR
0.0299046
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to NAD
$0.0113718
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to NOK
kr0.0065736
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to NZD
$0.0011286
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to PAB
B/.0.00066
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to PGK
K0.002805
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to QAR
ر.ق0.0024024
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to RSD
дин.0.065868
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to UZS
soʻm7.9518054
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to ALL
L0.0543774
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to ANG
ƒ0.0011814
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to AWG
ƒ0.001188
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to BBD
$0.00132
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to BAM
KM0.0010956
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to BIF
Fr1.94106
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to BND
$0.0008448
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to BSD
$0.00066
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to JMD
$0.1059696
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to KHR
2.6505996
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to KMF
Fr0.27654
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to LAK
14.3478258
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to LKR
Rs0.1995708
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to MDL
L0.0110484
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to MGA
Ar2.9464248
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to MOP
P0.0052866
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to MVR
0.010098
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to MWK
MK1.1458326
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to MZN
MT0.042174
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to NPR
Rs0.093852
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to PYG
4.64772
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to RWF
Fr0.95502
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to SBD
$0.0054318
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to SCR
0.0096492
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to SRD
$0.025146
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to SVC
$0.0057684
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to SZL
L0.0113652
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to TMT
m0.00231
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to TND
د.ت0.00192192
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to TTD
$0.0044682
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to UGX
Sh2.2836
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to XAF
Fr0.36828
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to XCD
$0.001782
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to XOF
Fr0.36828
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to XPF
Fr0.06666
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to BWP
P0.0087648
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to BZD
$0.0013266
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to CVE
$0.0619806
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to DJF
Fr0.11748
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to DOP
$0.041316
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to DZD
د.ج0.0854568
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to FJD
$0.001485
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to GNF
Fr5.7387
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to GTQ
Q0.0050556
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to GYD
$0.1380126
1 SolanaVM(SVM) to ISK
kr0.07986

SolanaVM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SolanaVM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SolanaVM Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SolanaVM

How much is SolanaVM (SVM) worth today?
The live SVM price in USD is 0.00066 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SVM to USD price?
The current price of SVM to USD is $ 0.00066. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SolanaVM?
The market cap for SVM is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SVM?
The circulating supply of SVM is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SVM?
SVM achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SVM?
SVM saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of SVM?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SVM is $ 31.32K USD.
Will SVM go higher this year?
SVM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SVM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:39:26 (UTC+8)

SolanaVM (SVM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-04 13:39:16On-chain Data
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETF Records Net Inflow of $233.5 Million Yesterday
10-04 11:26:38Industry Updates
USDC Issuance Exceeds 75 Billion, Market Share Reaches 24.9%
10-03 10:20:00Industry Updates
Total crypto market cap returns above $4.2 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 2.3%
10-03 05:17:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks the $120,000 mark for the first time since mid-August
10-01 14:11:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $430 million
09-30 18:14:00Industry Updates
Current mainstream CEX and DEX funding rates indicate the market is neutral with a slight bearish bias

Hot News

MEXC Futures Margin Returns: Opportunities and Challenges of Earning Dual Income from Trading

October 3, 2025

Smarter Trading, Zero Fees: How MEXC’s AI-Assisted Orders Are Changing the Game

October 3, 2025

MEXC Joins Forces with Falcon Finance to Launch USDf Campaign with $1 Million Prize Pool

October 3, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SVM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SVM
SVM
USD
USD

1 SVM = 0.00066 USD

Trade SVM

SVM/USDT
$0.00066
$0.00066$0.00066
-0.44%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee