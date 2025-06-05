MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary “IgniteX Solana Talent Lab” at Solana Summit APAC
SakuraUnitedPlatform Price(SUP1)
The current price of SakuraUnitedPlatform (SUP1) today is 0.05109 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. SUP1 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SakuraUnitedPlatform Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 54.65K USD
- SakuraUnitedPlatform price change within the day is -0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the SUP1 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUP1 price information.
Track the price changes of SakuraUnitedPlatform for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0000153
|-0.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.02357
|-31.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.06411
|-55.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.07501
|-59.49%
Today, SUP1 recorded a change of $ -0.0000153 (-0.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.SakuraUnitedPlatform 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.02357 (-31.57%), showing the token's short-term performance.SakuraUnitedPlatform 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SUP1 saw a change of $ -0.06411 (-55.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.SakuraUnitedPlatform 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.07501 (-59.49%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of SakuraUnitedPlatform: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-0.03%
+1.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SAKURA UNITED PLATFORM is a guild platform that aims to achieve “inequality reduction” and “equal opportunities” using Web3 technologies, including blockchain and cryptocurrencies, with the concept of “Blooming Smiles to People Around the World”. It was launched as Sakura Guild Games in November 2021 and changed its name to Sakura United Platform in November 2022.
SakuraUnitedPlatform is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SakuraUnitedPlatform investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check SUP1 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SakuraUnitedPlatform on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SakuraUnitedPlatform buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SakuraUnitedPlatform, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SUP1? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SakuraUnitedPlatform price prediction page.
Tracing SUP1's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SUP1's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SakuraUnitedPlatform price history page.
Looking for how to buy SakuraUnitedPlatform? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SakuraUnitedPlatform on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 SUP1 to VND
₫1,344.43335
|1 SUP1 to AUD
A$0.0781677
|1 SUP1 to GBP
￡0.0372957
|1 SUP1 to EUR
€0.0444483
|1 SUP1 to USD
$0.05109
|1 SUP1 to MYR
RM0.2155998
|1 SUP1 to TRY
₺2.0063043
|1 SUP1 to JPY
¥7.3380567
|1 SUP1 to RUB
₽3.9467025
|1 SUP1 to INR
₹4.3855656
|1 SUP1 to IDR
Rp837.5408496
|1 SUP1 to KRW
₩69.2274609
|1 SUP1 to PHP
₱2.8436694
|1 SUP1 to EGP
￡E.2.5381512
|1 SUP1 to BRL
R$0.2850822
|1 SUP1 to CAD
C$0.0694824
|1 SUP1 to BDT
৳6.2447307
|1 SUP1 to NGN
₦80.0779551
|1 SUP1 to UAH
₴2.1171696
|1 SUP1 to VES
Bs4.95573
|1 SUP1 to PKR
Rs14.4114672
|1 SUP1 to KZT
₸26.066118
|1 SUP1 to THB
฿1.6675776
|1 SUP1 to TWD
NT$1.5296346
|1 SUP1 to AED
د.إ0.1875003
|1 SUP1 to CHF
Fr0.0418938
|1 SUP1 to HKD
HK$0.4005456
|1 SUP1 to MAD
.د.م0.4674735
|1 SUP1 to MXN
$0.9783735
For a more in-depth understanding of SakuraUnitedPlatform, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
