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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SUN, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SUN, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About SUN

SUN Price Info

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SUN (SUN) Technical Analysis Today

SUN (SUN) Technical Analysis Today

The SUN Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SUN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SUN's analysis below.

SUN (SUN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.017605---3.88%-5.41%-11.66%
Know more about SUN Price

SUN Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SUN across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 6
Buy 3
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 6Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.017576
0.017576
R2
0.017576
0.017575
R1
0.017575
0.017575
PP
0.017575
0.017575
S1
0.017574
0.017574
S2
0.017574
0.017574
S3
0.017573
0.017574

SUN Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.77M
$11.64 M
$10.88 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.15 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

SUN Capital Flow

Net InflowSUNUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.14 M0.02
2026-08-17$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-16$0.05 M0.02
2026-08-15-$0.05 M0.02
2026-08-14-$0.02 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about SUN

Trade SUN (SUN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SUN price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SUN/USDT
$0.017608
$0.017608$0.017608
-1.42%
7.35M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SUN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SUN
SUN
USD
USD

1 SUN = 0.017605 USD