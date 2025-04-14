What is SUN (SUN)

SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON, and it is designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on TRON with 0 VC investments, 0 PE investments and no pre-mining.

SUN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SUN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SUN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about SUN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SUN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SUN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SUN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SUN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SUN price prediction page.

SUN Price History

Tracing SUN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SUN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SUN price history page.

How to buy SUN (SUN)

Looking for how to buy SUN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SUN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SUN to Local Currencies

1 SUN to VND ₫ 440.204688 1 SUN to AUD A$ 0.02712544 1 SUN to GBP ￡ 0.012876 1 SUN to EUR € 0.01510784 1 SUN to USD $ 0.017168 1 SUN to MYR RM 0.07571088 1 SUN to TRY ₺ 0.6532424 1 SUN to JPY ¥ 2.46240624 1 SUN to RUB ₽ 1.41241136 1 SUN to INR ₹ 1.47661968 1 SUN to IDR Rp 290.9830072 1 SUN to KRW ₩ 24.3862856 1 SUN to PHP ₱ 0.9794344 1 SUN to EGP ￡E. 0.87522464 1 SUN to BRL R$ 0.10026112 1 SUN to CAD C$ 0.02369184 1 SUN to BDT ৳ 2.08574032 1 SUN to NGN ₦ 27.55687184 1 SUN to UAH ₴ 0.70869504 1 SUN to VES Bs 1.218928 1 SUN to PKR Rs 4.815624 1 SUN to KZT ₸ 8.89062048 1 SUN to THB ฿ 0.57581472 1 SUN to TWD NT$ 0.5553848 1 SUN to AED د.إ 0.06300656 1 SUN to CHF Fr 0.01407776 1 SUN to HKD HK$ 0.133052 1 SUN to MAD .د.م 0.15897568 1 SUN to MXN $ 0.34387504

SUN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SUN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SUN What is the price of SUN (SUN) today? The live price of SUN (SUN) is 0.017168 USD . What is the market cap of SUN (SUN)? The current market cap of SUN is $ 168.96M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SUN by its real-time market price of 0.017168 USD . What is the circulating supply of SUN (SUN)? The current circulating supply of SUN (SUN) is 9.84B USD . What was the highest price of SUN (SUN)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of SUN (SUN) is 0.066 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SUN (SUN)? The 24-hour trading volume of SUN (SUN) is $ 1.35M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!