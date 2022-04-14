SUKU (SUKU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SUKU (SUKU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SUKU (SUKU) Information Suku is on the mission to accelerate the adoption of real Web3. To get there, Suku is creating an ecosystem that interconnects web3 communities, that powers unique experiences, and utility, and provides simple tools to better onboard users into Web3. All, powered by SUKU. By creating an ecosystem with shared incentives for all web3 communities, Suku is fostering a space of collaboration and interoperability like never seen before in Web3. Official Website: https://www.suku.world/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0763fdCCF1aE541A5961815C0872A8c5Bc6DE4d7 Buy SUKU Now!

SUKU (SUKU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 15.71M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 472.70M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 1.2783
All-Time Low: $ 0.02400943782643274
Current Price: $ 0.03324

SUKU (SUKU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SUKU (SUKU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUKU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUKU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUKU's tokenomics, explore SUKU token's live price!

