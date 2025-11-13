LETSTOP (STOP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LETSTOP (STOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LETSTOP (STOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LETSTOP (STOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.87M Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 65.78M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.84M All-Time High: $ 0.34945 All-Time Low: $ 0.02770163701207271 Current Price: $ 0.02836

LETSTOP (STOP) Information LETSTOP is the first app to reward safe driving with vouchers or crypto. With 1M+ downloads and 70M+ safe km in 180+ countries, $STOP is powered by Solana. LETSTOP is the first app to reward safe driving with vouchers or crypto. With 1M+ downloads and 70M+ safe km in 180+ countries, $STOP is powered by Solana. Official Website: https://letstop.io Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.letstop.io/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/W2bAuFf2Xeb7ZNpJTywFSaCs5jYkaLYtBMR53SzVXUo

LETSTOP (STOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LETSTOP (STOP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STOP's tokenomics, explore STOP token's live price!

LETSTOP (STOP) Price History Analysing the price history of STOP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

