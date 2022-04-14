STONKS (STONKSTOKEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into STONKS (STONKSTOKEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

STONKS (STONKSTOKEN) Information STONKS is a memecoin inspired by the iconic meme, and it's more than just a token - it's a community-driven project where you can thrive being a degen while always having fun. Our token is designed to bring the spirit of the viral STONKS meme to the cryptocurrency world, creating opportunities for everyone to be part of the next big meme revolution! We're backed by key players of the crypto industry and we have an experienced and passionate team. Remember - STONKS always go up! Official Website: https://www.stonkseth.com Whitepaper: https://stonkseth.com/wp-content/uploads/STONKS-Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x7d4a23832fad83258b32ce4fd3109ceef4332af4 Buy STONKSTOKEN Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 420.69B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.30M
All-Time High: $ 0.00015
All-Time Low: $ 0.000001052948282471
Current Price: $ 0.000014975

STONKS (STONKSTOKEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of STONKS (STONKSTOKEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STONKSTOKEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STONKSTOKEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STONKSTOKEN's tokenomics, explore STONKSTOKEN token's live price!

