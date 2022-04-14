StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Technical Analysis Today The StonkBroker Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STONKBROKER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about StonkBroker's analysis below. Sign Up

StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.015331 -- -57.06% +2,966.20% +2,966.20%

StonkBroker Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of StonkBroker across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 0 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 0 Buy 9 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.016145 0.015984 R2 0.015984 0.015799 R1 0.015661 0.015685 PP 0.0155 0.0155 S1 0.015177 0.015315 S2 0.015016 0.015201 S3 0.014693 0.015016

StonkBroker Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.02 M $0.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. StonkBroker Capital Flow Net Inflow STONKBROKERUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live StonkBroker price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume STONKBROKER / USD1 $0.015301 $0.015301 $0.015301 -36.60% 2.57M (USDT) Trade STONKBROKER / USDT $0.015611 $0.015611 $0.015611 -36.10% 5.88M (USDT) Trade