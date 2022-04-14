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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on StonkBroker, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on StonkBroker, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Technical Analysis Today

StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Technical Analysis Today

The StonkBroker Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STONKBROKER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about StonkBroker's analysis below.

StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.015331---57.06%+2,966.20%+2,966.20%
Know more about StonkBroker Price

StonkBroker Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of StonkBroker across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 0
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 0Buy 9
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.016145
0.015984
R2
0.015984
0.015799
R1
0.015661
0.015685
PP
0.0155
0.0155
S1
0.015177
0.015315
S2
0.015016
0.015201
S3
0.014693
0.015016

StonkBroker Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.02 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

StonkBroker Capital Flow

Net InflowSTONKBROKERUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live StonkBroker price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STONKBROKER/USD1
$0.015301
$0.015301$0.015301
-36.60%
2.57M (USDT)
STONKBROKER/USDT
$0.015611
$0.015611$0.015611
-36.10%
5.88M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

STONKBROKER-to-USD Calculator

Amount

STONKBROKER
STONKBROKER
USD
USD

1 STONKBROKER = 0.015331 USD