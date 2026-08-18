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The live StonkBroker price today is 0.017844 GBP.STONKBROKER market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time STONKBROKER to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live StonkBroker price today is 0.017844 GBP.STONKBROKER market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time STONKBROKER to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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STONKBROKER Price Forecast

STONKBROKER History

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StonkBroker Price(STONKBROKER)

1 STONKBROKER to GBP Live Price:

￡0.01302612
￡0.01302612￡0.01302612
-26.70%1D
GBP
StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:02:54 (UTC+8)

StonkBroker Price Today

The live StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) price today is ￡ 0.017844, with a 26.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current STONKBROKER to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.017844 per STONKBROKER.

StonkBroker currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- STONKBROKER. During the last 24 hours, STONKBROKER traded between ￡ 0.015882 (low) and ￡ 0.025797 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, STONKBROKER moved -3.64% in the last hour and -48.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 103.21K.

StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Market Information

--
----

￡ 103.21K
￡ 103.21K￡ 103.21K

￡ 48.54M
￡ 48.54M￡ 48.54M

--
----

2,720,000,000
2,720,000,000 2,720,000,000

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of StonkBroker is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 103.21K. The circulating supply of STONKBROKER is --, with a total supply of 2720000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 48.54M.

StonkBroker Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.015882
￡ 0.015882￡ 0.015882
24H Low
￡ 0.025797
￡ 0.025797￡ 0.025797
24H High

￡ 0.015882
￡ 0.015882￡ 0.015882

￡ 0.025797
￡ 0.025797￡ 0.025797

--
----

--
----

-3.64%

-26.70%

-48.73%

-48.73%

StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of StonkBroker for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00474485-26.70%
30 Days￡ +0.017344+3,468.80%
60 Days￡ +0.017344+3,468.80%
90 Days￡ +0.017344+3,468.80%
StonkBroker Price Change Today

Today, STONKBROKER recorded a change of ￡ -0.00474485 (-26.70%), reflecting its latest market activity.

StonkBroker 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.017344 (+3,468.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

StonkBroker 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STONKBROKER saw a change of ￡ +0.017344 (+3,468.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

StonkBroker 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.017344 (+3,468.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of StonkBroker (STONKBROKER)?

Check out the StonkBroker Price History page now.

Analysis for StonkBroker

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate StonkBroker recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

StonkBroker market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the STONKBROKER market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

STONKBROKER_USDT is trading above the central pivot point of 0.024439 on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 0.024576 is situated within the core zone of the pivot system. In the short term, the moving average group displays a bullish arrangement, indicating buying pressure. The price remains near the midpoint of its oscillation range, with both long and short positions temporarily balanced at this level. No clear breakout or breakdown has yet emerged in the market structure. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward, signaling weakening momentum. The RSI indicator is currently in a neutral zone, while the KDJ and StochRSI values suggest that short-term volatility is converging. The Bollinger Bands are tightening, hinting at reduced volatility. A stratification phenomenon has appeared among the fast and slow indicators, indicating that bullish momentum has failed to sustain itself effectively, and bearish pressure has not yet fully dissipated. As a result, the market has entered a period of relative calm before determining its next directional move. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.025493, approximately 3.7% above the current price. Near-term support is found at the S1 level of 0.023152, roughly 5.8% below the current price. Further reference levels include R2 at 0.02678 and S2 at 0.022098. Crucially, the key pivot point of 0.024439 serves as an immediate defensive barrier. Price deviations from the central pivot remain limited, with relatively symmetrical space above and below.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence StonkBroker's prices?

STONKBROKER prices are driven by market sentiment, trading volume, and broader crypto trends. As a meme or low-cap token, it is highly volatile, influenced by social media hype, community engagement, and speculative trading. Liquidity levels, exchange listings, and overall Bitcoin performance also significantly impact its value.

Why do people want to know StonkBroker's price today?

Investors track StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) prices to assess portfolio value, identify trading opportunities, and gauge market sentiment. Real-time data helps in making timely buy or sell decisions, managing risk, and spotting trends in this volatile asset class for potential profit maximization.

Price Prediction for StonkBroker

StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STONKBROKER in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of StonkBroker could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price StonkBroker will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STONKBROKER price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking StonkBroker Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest StonkBroker in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with StonkBroker? Buying STONKBROKER is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy StonkBroker. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and StonkBroker will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Guide

What can you do with StonkBroker

Owning StonkBroker allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is StonkBroker (STONKBROKER)

STONKBROKER is a meme coin.

StonkBroker Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StonkBroker, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official StonkBroker Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Robinhood Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StonkBroker

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:02:54 (UTC+8)

StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about StonkBroker

STONKBROKER USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on STONKBROKER with leverage. Explore STONKBROKER USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live StonkBroker price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STONKBROKER/USD1
￡0.01297648
￡0.01297648￡0.01297648
-26.34%
2.37M (USDT)
STONKBROKER/USDT
￡0.01299327
￡0.01299327￡0.01299327
-27.15%
4.88M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

STONKBROKER-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

STONKBROKER
STONKBROKER
GBP
GBP

1 STONKBROKER = 0.01302612 GBP