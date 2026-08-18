StonkBroker Price Today

The live StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) price today is ￡ 0.017844, with a 26.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current STONKBROKER to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.017844 per STONKBROKER.

StonkBroker currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- STONKBROKER. During the last 24 hours, STONKBROKER traded between ￡ 0.015882 (low) and ￡ 0.025797 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, STONKBROKER moved -3.64% in the last hour and -48.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 103.21K.

StonkBroker (STONKBROKER) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 103.21K￡ 103.21K ￡ 103.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 48.54M￡ 48.54M ￡ 48.54M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 2,720,000,000 2,720,000,000 2,720,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of StonkBroker is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 103.21K. The circulating supply of STONKBROKER is --, with a total supply of 2720000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 48.54M.