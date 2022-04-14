STONK (STONK) Technical Analysis Today The STONK Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STONK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about STONK's analysis below. Sign Up

STONK (STONK) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.00681 -- -38.82% +872.85% +872.85%

STONK Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of STONK across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.006931 0.006928 R2 0.006928 0.006925 R1 0.006922 0.006923 PP 0.00692 0.00692 S1 0.006914 0.006916 S2 0.006911 0.006914 S3 0.006905 0.006911

STONK Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.03 M $0.04 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.15 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.15 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. STONK Capital Flow Net Inflow STONKUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade STONK (STONK) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live STONK price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume STONK / USD1 $0.006826 $0.006826 $0.006826 -10.56% 8.50M (USDT) Trade STONK / USDT $0.00681 $0.00681 $0.00681 -9.56% 13.34M (USDT) Trade