STOC Price Today

The live STOC (STOC) price today is ￡ 0.57, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STOC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.57 per STOC.

STOC currently ranks #3937 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 STOC. During the last 24 hours, STOC traded between ￡ 0.5692 (low) and ￡ 0.5702 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 1.752171777841832051, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0198352908492640775.

In short-term performance, STOC moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 10.68K.

STOC (STOC) Market Information

Rank No.3937 Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Volume (24H) ￡ 10.68K￡ 10.68K ￡ 10.68K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 2.85B￡ 2.85B ￡ 2.85B Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 4,999,899,952 4,999,899,952 4,999,899,952 Public Blockchain STOCHAIN

The current Market Cap of STOC is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 10.68K. The circulating supply of STOC is 0.00, with a total supply of 4999899952. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.85B.