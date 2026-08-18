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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Stakestone, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Stakestone, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Stakestone (STO) Technical Analysis Today

Stakestone (STO) Technical Analysis Today

The Stakestone Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Stakestone's analysis below.

Stakestone (STO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03858---2.70%-6.18%-44.07%
Know more about Stakestone Price

Stakestone Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Stakestone across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 8
Neutral 7
Buy 11
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 2Buy 10
Technical Indicators:Strong SellSell 6Neutral 5Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03853
0.03853
R2
0.03853
0.03852
R1
0.03852
0.03852
PP
0.03852
0.03852
S1
0.03851
0.03851
S2
0.03851
0.03851
S3
0.0385
0.03851

Stakestone Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.36M
$4.31 M
$4.66 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.13 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.16 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Stakestone Capital Flow

Net InflowSTOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.04
2026-08-17-$0.06 M0.04
2026-08-16-$0.05 M0.04
2026-08-15$0.03 M0.04
2026-08-14$0.06 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Stakestone

Trade Stakestone (STO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Stakestone price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STO/USDT
$0.03858
$0.03858$0.03858
+0.81%
1.76M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

STO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

STO
STO
USD
USD

1 STO = 0.03858 USD