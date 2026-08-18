STBL (STBL) Technical Analysis Today The STBL Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STBL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about STBL's analysis below. Sign Up

STBL (STBL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02577 -- +9.05% +19.58% -17.04%

STBL Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of STBL across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 3 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02585 0.02584 R2 0.02584 0.02584 R1 0.02584 0.02584 PP 0.02583 0.02583 S1 0.02583 0.02583 S2 0.02582 0.02583 S3 0.02582 0.02582

STBL Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.11M $3.15 M $3.26 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.12 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.19 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. STBL Capital Flow Net Inflow STBLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.02 M 0.03 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.03 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade STBL (STBL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live STBL price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume STBL / USDT $0.02577 $0.02577 $0.02577 -3.40% 2.90M (USDT) Trade