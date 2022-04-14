STAT (STAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into STAT (STAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

STAT (STAT) Information STAT is the world's first project to introduce Trader NFT that enables NFT holders to get the real-time trading history of the trader. STAT is developing various services for traders, and these services are based on STAT tokens. Official Website: https://statproject.io/en/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper-en.statproject.io Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4fc15c91a9c4a9efb404174464687e8e128730c2 Buy STAT Now!

STAT (STAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for STAT (STAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.87M $ 4.87M $ 4.87M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 75.92M $ 75.92M $ 75.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 3.5 $ 3.5 $ 3.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.05615741505412645 $ 0.05615741505412645 $ 0.05615741505412645 Current Price: $ 0.06413 $ 0.06413 $ 0.06413 Learn more about STAT (STAT) price

STAT (STAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of STAT (STAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STAT's tokenomics, explore STAT token's live price!

