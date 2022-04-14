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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Starpower, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Starpower, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Starpower (STAR) Technical Analysis Today

Starpower (STAR) Technical Analysis Today

The Starpower Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STAR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Starpower's analysis below.

Starpower (STAR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1253--+25.67%-40.05%-32.71%
Know more about Starpower Price

Starpower Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Starpower across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 1
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.12596
0.12571
R2
0.12571
0.12556
R1
0.12557
0.12546
PP
0.12532
0.12532
S1
0.12517
0.12517
S2
0.12492
0.12507
S3
0.12478
0.12492

Starpower Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.47M
$2.24 M
$2.71 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.11 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.15 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.30 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.34 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Starpower Capital Flow

Net InflowSTARUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Starpower

Trade Starpower (STAR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Starpower price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STAR/USDT
$0.1253
$0.1253$0.1253
-6.35%
1.25M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

STAR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

STAR
STAR
USD
USD

1 STAR = 0.1253 USD