STABLE (STABLE) Technical Analysis Today The STABLE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STABLE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about STABLE's analysis below. Sign Up

STABLE (STABLE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.030543 -- -3.75% -15.04% -10.16%

STABLE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of STABLE across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 3 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 1 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03038 0.03037 R2 0.03037 0.03037 R1 0.03037 0.03037 PP 0.03036 0.03036 S1 0.03036 0.03036 S2 0.03035 0.03036 S3 0.03035 0.03035

STABLE Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.95M $5.99 M $6.94 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.35 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.33 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.45 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.44 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. STABLE Capital Flow Net Inflow STABLEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.03 M 0.03 2026-08-17 $0.13 M 0.03 2026-08-16 $0.13 M 0.03 2026-08-15 $0.13 M 0.03 2026-08-14 $0.11 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade STABLE (STABLE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live STABLE price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume STABLE / USDT $0.030543 $0.030543 $0.030543 -1.81% 3.22M (USDT) Trade STABLE / USDC $0.030546 $0.030546 $0.030546 -1.90% 1.71M (USDT) Trade