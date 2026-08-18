Sentio (ST) Technical Analysis Today The Sentio Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ST's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Sentio's analysis below. Sign Up

Sentio (ST) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01232 -- -11.31% -19.38% -74.78%

Sentio Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Sentio across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 21 Neutral 5 Buy 0 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 7 Neutral 5 Buy 0 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01236 0.01235 R2 0.01235 0.01233 R1 0.01232 0.01233 PP 0.01232 0.01232 S1 0.01229 0.0123 S2 0.01228 0.0123 S3 0.01226 0.01228

Sentio Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.04M $0.14 M $0.18 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Sentio Capital Flow Net Inflow STUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Sentio (ST) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sentio price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ST / USDT $0.01232 $0.01232 $0.01232 +0.32% 5.27M (USDT) Trade