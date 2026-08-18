Sentio Price(ST)
The live Sentio (ST) price today is ￡ 0.01232, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current ST to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01232 per ST.
Sentio currently ranks #1783 by market capitalisation at ￡ 689.92K, with a circulating supply of 56.00M ST. During the last 24 hours, ST traded between ￡ 0.01172 (low) and ￡ 0.01349 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.158459696261192199, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0166974034247663936.
In short-term performance, ST moved -0.25% in the last hour and -11.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 65.12K.
No.1783
5.60%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Sentio is ￡ 689.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 65.12K. The circulating supply of ST is 56.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 12.32M.
-0.25%
+0.24%
-11.31%
-11.31%
Track the price changes of Sentio for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0000215
|+0.24%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.00296
|-19.38%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.01221
|-49.78%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.03653
|-74.78%
Today, ST recorded a change of ￡ +0.0000215 (+0.24%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00296 (-19.38%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, ST saw a change of ￡ -0.01221 (-49.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.03653 (-74.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Sentio (ST)?
Check out the Sentio Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Sentio recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the ST market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
ST_USDT is trading at the 0.01231 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently positioned between the S1 support and the central pivot point. The pivot system indicates a dense concentration of resistance above, while the moving average group shows a bullish arrangement. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, with divergence observed between the fast and slow lines. The RSI remains in the neutral zone, and the momentum distribution appears fragmented. Volatility has not shown any significant expansion, suggesting that short-term buying pressure is being suppressed. Meanwhile, bearish signals are emerging amid ongoing market fluctuations. Near-term support lies at 0.01219, which is just 0.00012 away from the current price. Stronger support below can be found at 0.01201, approximately 0.00030 away from the present price. The first major resistance level is at 0.01254, located 0.00023 above the current price. Further resistance is referenced at 0.01271, about 0.00040 above the current price. Price action is currently confined within a narrow range defined by the supply-and-demand pivot band, indicating a tightening trading range. Key pivotal levels will determine the near-term directional trend.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Sentio could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Sentio is building the next-generation infrastructure for crypto data, purpose-built for the speed, scale, and complexity of modern blockchain use cases. By equipping developers with the fastest, most reliable, and most flexible data tools, Sentio enables them to focus on building, not plumbing.
For a more in-depth understanding of Sentio, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
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