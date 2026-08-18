Sentio Price Today

The live Sentio (ST) price today is ￡ 0.01232, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current ST to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01232 per ST.

Sentio currently ranks #1783 by market capitalisation at ￡ 689.92K, with a circulating supply of 56.00M ST. During the last 24 hours, ST traded between ￡ 0.01172 (low) and ￡ 0.01349 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.158459696261192199, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0166974034247663936.

In short-term performance, ST moved -0.25% in the last hour and -11.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 65.12K.

Sentio (ST) Market Information

Rank No.1783 Market Cap ￡ 689.92K￡ 689.92K ￡ 689.92K Volume (24H) ￡ 65.12K￡ 65.12K ￡ 65.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 12.32M￡ 12.32M ￡ 12.32M Circulation Supply 56.00M 56.00M 56.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 5.60% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Sentio is ￡ 689.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 65.12K. The circulating supply of ST is 56.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 12.32M.