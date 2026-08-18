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The live Sentio price today is 0.01232 GBP.ST market cap is 689,920 GBP. Track real-time ST to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Sentio price today is 0.01232 GBP.ST market cap is 689,920 GBP. Track real-time ST to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Sentio Price(ST)

1 ST to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0089936
￡0.0089936￡0.0089936
+0.24%1D
GBP
Sentio (ST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 19:08:25 (UTC+8)

Sentio Price Today

The live Sentio (ST) price today is ￡ 0.01232, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current ST to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01232 per ST.

Sentio currently ranks #1783 by market capitalisation at ￡ 689.92K, with a circulating supply of 56.00M ST. During the last 24 hours, ST traded between ￡ 0.01172 (low) and ￡ 0.01349 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.158459696261192199, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0166974034247663936.

In short-term performance, ST moved -0.25% in the last hour and -11.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 65.12K.

Sentio (ST) Market Information

No.1783

￡ 689.92K
￡ 689.92K￡ 689.92K

￡ 65.12K
￡ 65.12K￡ 65.12K

￡ 12.32M
￡ 12.32M￡ 12.32M

56.00M
56.00M 56.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

5.60%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Sentio is ￡ 689.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 65.12K. The circulating supply of ST is 56.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 12.32M.

Sentio Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.01172
￡ 0.01172￡ 0.01172
24H Low
￡ 0.01349
￡ 0.01349￡ 0.01349
24H High

￡ 0.01172
￡ 0.01172￡ 0.01172

￡ 0.01349
￡ 0.01349￡ 0.01349

￡ 0.158459696261192199
￡ 0.158459696261192199￡ 0.158459696261192199

￡ 0.0166974034247663936
￡ 0.0166974034247663936￡ 0.0166974034247663936

-0.25%

+0.24%

-11.31%

-11.31%

Sentio (ST) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Sentio for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.0000215+0.24%
30 Days￡ -0.00296-19.38%
60 Days￡ -0.01221-49.78%
90 Days￡ -0.03653-74.78%
Sentio Price Change Today

Today, ST recorded a change of ￡ +0.0000215 (+0.24%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Sentio 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00296 (-19.38%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Sentio 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ST saw a change of ￡ -0.01221 (-49.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Sentio 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.03653 (-74.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Sentio (ST)?

Check out the Sentio Price History page now.

Analysis for Sentio

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Sentio recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Sentio market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ST market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

ST_USDT is trading at the 0.01231 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently positioned between the S1 support and the central pivot point. The pivot system indicates a dense concentration of resistance above, while the moving average group shows a bullish arrangement. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, with divergence observed between the fast and slow lines. The RSI remains in the neutral zone, and the momentum distribution appears fragmented. Volatility has not shown any significant expansion, suggesting that short-term buying pressure is being suppressed. Meanwhile, bearish signals are emerging amid ongoing market fluctuations. Near-term support lies at 0.01219, which is just 0.00012 away from the current price. Stronger support below can be found at 0.01201, approximately 0.00030 away from the present price. The first major resistance level is at 0.01254, located 0.00023 above the current price. Further resistance is referenced at 0.01271, about 0.00040 above the current price. Price action is currently confined within a narrow range defined by the supply-and-demand pivot band, indicating a tightening trading range. Key pivotal levels will determine the near-term directional trend.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Sentio's prices?

Several key factors influence Sentio (ST) token prices:

Market Sentiment: Overall crypto market trends and investor confidence directly impact ST value.

Adoption & Utility: Real-world use cases, platform integration, and ecosystem growth drive demand.

Trading Volume: Higher liquidity typically reduces volatility and supports price stability.

Tokenomics: Supply mechanisms, staking rewards, and burn rates affect scarcity.

Development Progress: Technical updates, partnerships, and roadmap milestones influence investor perception.

Regulatory Environment: Crypto regulations and compliance developments impact market confidence.

Competition: Performance relative to similar projects affects positioning.

Why do people want to know Sentio's price today?

People want to know Sentio (ST) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio value, timing buy/sell orders, assessing market trends, and managing risk. Real-time pricing helps investors evaluate profitability and market sentiment changes.

Price Prediction for Sentio

Sentio (ST) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ST in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Sentio (ST) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sentio could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sentio will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ST price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sentio Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Sentio in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Sentio? Buying ST is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Sentio. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Sentio (ST) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Sentio will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Sentio (ST) Guide

What can you do with Sentio

Owning Sentio allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Sentio (ST) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Sentio (ST)

Sentio is building the next-generation infrastructure for crypto data, purpose-built for the speed, scale, and complexity of modern blockchain use cases. By equipping developers with the fastest, most reliable, and most flexible data tools, Sentio enables them to focus on building, not plumbing.

Sentio Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sentio, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Sentio Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBinance Wallet IDOEthereum Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sentio

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 19:08:25 (UTC+8)

Sentio (ST) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Sentio

ST USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ST with leverage. Explore ST USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Sentio (ST) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sentio price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ST/USDT
￡0.0089936
￡0.0089936￡0.0089936
+0.32%
5.26M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ST-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ST
ST
GBP
GBP

1 ST = 0.0089935 GBP