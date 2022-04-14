Subsquid (SQD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Subsquid (SQD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Subsquid (SQD) Information Subsquid Network is the ZK-secured and hyper-scalable data access layer that powers your favorite dApp. In other words, it is an indexing protocol that provides the information blockchain applications need to deliver great user experiences. Official Website: https://www.sqd.ai Whitepaper: https://docs.sqd.dev/subsquid-network/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=arbitrum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x1337420dED5ADb9980CFc35f8f2B054ea86f8aB1 Buy SQD Now!

Subsquid (SQD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Subsquid (SQD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 122.47M Total Supply: $ 1.34B Circulating Supply: $ 725.65M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 225.66M All-Time High: $ 0.693 All-Time Low: $ 0.022870639298236413 Current Price: $ 0.16878

Subsquid (SQD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Subsquid (SQD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SQD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SQD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SQD's tokenomics, explore SQD token's live price!

