What is SP500 xStock (SPYX)

SP500 xStock (SPYx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. SPYx tracks the price of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the underlying). SPYx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the ETF price of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

SP500 xStock Price Prediction (USD)

SP500 xStock (SPYX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SP500 xStock (SPYX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPYX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SP500 xStock (SPYX)

SP500 xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SP500 xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SP500 xStock How much is SP500 xStock (SPYX) worth today? The live SPYX price in USD is 686.36 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SPYX to USD price? $ 686.36 . Check out The current price of SPYX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of SP500 xStock? The market cap for SPYX is $ 13.14M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SPYX? The circulating supply of SPYX is 19.15K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SPYX? SPYX achieved an ATH price of 691.3112879874312 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SPYX? SPYX saw an ATL price of 594.884270877716 USD . What is the trading volume of SPYX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SPYX is $ 61.88K USD . Will SPYX go higher this year? SPYX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SPYX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

