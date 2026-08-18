SPX6900 (SPX) Technical Analysis Today The SPX6900 Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SPX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SPX6900's analysis below. Sign Up

SPX6900 (SPX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.3169 -- +0.44% -7.07% -14.33%

SPX6900 Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SPX6900 across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.3169 0.3169 R2 0.3169 0.3168 R1 0.3168 0.3168 PP 0.3168 0.3168 S1 0.3167 0.3167 S2 0.3167 0.3167 S3 0.3166 0.3167

SPX6900 Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.04M $2.65 M $2.69 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.10M 3-Day Active Buys $2.72 M 3-Day Active Sells $2.63 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.11M 7-Day Active Buys $5.35 M 7-Day Active Sells $5.23 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SPX6900 Capital Flow Net Inflow SPXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.30 M 0.32 2026-08-17 -$0.28 M 0.32 2026-08-16 -$0.22 M 0.32 2026-08-15 -$0.76 M 0.32 2026-08-14 -$0.36 M 0.32 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SPX6900 (SPX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SPX6900 price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SPX / USDT $0.3169 $0.3169 $0.3169 -0.86% 196.89K (USDT) Trade SPX / USDC $0.3165 $0.3165 $0.3165 -1.03% 171.79K (USDT) Trade