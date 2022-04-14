SeaFi (SPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SeaFi (SPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SeaFi (SPT) Information SeaPad is a fair, innovative, and trusted launchpad platform that builds on new emerging blockchain platforms such as Sui, Sei, Arbitrum, zkSync, and others. Official Website: https://seafi.ai Whitepaper: https://docs.seafi.ai/ Block Explorer: https://suivision.xyz/coin/0xb779486cfd6c19e9218cc7dc17c453014d2d9ba12d2ee4dbb0ec4e1e02ae1cca::spt::SPT

SeaFi (SPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SeaFi (SPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.44M $ 1.44M $ 1.44M All-Time High: $ 0.28958 $ 0.28958 $ 0.28958 All-Time Low: $ 0.009373578752881594 $ 0.009373578752881594 $ 0.009373578752881594 Current Price: $ 0.01441 $ 0.01441 $ 0.01441 Learn more about SeaFi (SPT) price

SeaFi (SPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SeaFi (SPT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPT's tokenomics, explore SPT token's live price!

