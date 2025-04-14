What is Splintershards (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) is a new cryptocurrency governance token which will be integrated into the Splinterlands game in order to provide increasing levels of decision-making ability and control over the product to the player-base, asset owners, and other stakeholders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Splintershards What is the price of Splintershards (SPS) today? The live price of Splintershards (SPS) is 0.010787 USD . What is the market cap of Splintershards (SPS)? The current market cap of Splintershards is $ 14.32M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SPS by its real-time market price of 0.010787 USD . What is the circulating supply of Splintershards (SPS)? The current circulating supply of Splintershards (SPS) is 1.33B USD . What was the highest price of Splintershards (SPS)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Splintershards (SPS) is 0.687 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Splintershards (SPS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Splintershards (SPS) is $ 57.66K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

