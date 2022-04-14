Spell Token (SPELL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Spell Token (SPELL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Spell Token (SPELL) Information Spell Token allows users to produce magic internet money. Everyone can provide collateral in the form of various interest bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. $SPELL is the governance and utility token of Abracadabra Money. Official Website: https://abracadabra.money/ Whitepaper: https://docs.abracadabra.money/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/BCsFXYm81iqXyYmrLKgAp3AePcgLHnirb8FjTs6sjM7U Buy SPELL Now!

Spell Token (SPELL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 78.06M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 164.06B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.035449
All-Time Low: $ 0.000349821697120155
Current Price: $ 0.0004758

Spell Token (SPELL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Spell Token (SPELL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPELL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPELL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPELL's tokenomics, explore SPELL token's live price!

