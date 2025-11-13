Spendler (SPDL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Spendler (SPDL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Spendler (SPDL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Spendler (SPDL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.40K $ 2.40K $ 2.40K All-Time High: $ 260.156 $ 260.156 $ 260.156 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00000024 $ 0.00000024 $ 0.00000024 Learn more about Spendler (SPDL) price Buy SPDL Now!

Spendler (SPDL) Information Spendler is an AI-driven payment infrastructure that allows users to manage and automate everyday spending using crypto and fiat. By connecting offline merchants, Web2 card networks, and on-chain assets, Spendler brings practical use cases to Web3. Spendler is an AI-driven payment infrastructure that allows users to manage and automate everyday spending using crypto and fiat. By connecting offline merchants, Web2 card networks, and on-chain assets, Spendler brings practical use cases to Web3. Official Website: https://www.spendler.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://spendler.gitbook.io/spendler-docs/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x955d613b901a2e90898fb5ec18b77f5981dd7dc3

Spendler (SPDL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Spendler (SPDL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPDL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPDL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPDL's tokenomics, explore SPDL token's live price!

